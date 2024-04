Hader yielded four runs on four hits and a walk in Monday's loss to Atlanta. He recorded one out via strikeout.

Hader entered the game in a non-save situation with Atlanta leading 2-1. He put five straight runners on base and threw a wild pitch, resulting in four runs to be charged against him. The All-Star closer has not yet found any consistency in his first season with Houston; Hader has just one save with a 9.39 ERA through 7.2 frames.