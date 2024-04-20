Hader gave up a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning Friday, recording his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Nationals. He struck out two.

It was another bumpy outing for the left-hander, but after CJ Abrams came around to score following a leadoff triple, Hader was able to strike out Joey Meneses and Nick Senzel with runners on first and second to end the threat. Hader's been tagged for runs in five of his 11 appearances to begin the season, and his control and command both seem to be lacking so far. He carries an 8.38 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 9.2 innings, but the strikeouts at least are a sign that he should turn things around.