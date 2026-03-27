Astros' Josh Hader: Completes bullpen Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hader (biceps) threw a bullpen Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Hader's scheduled bullpen seemingly went as planned, which means the veteran lefty is still on schedule. Astros general Manager Dana Brown said Thursday that Hader will begin facing hitters by mid-April, so he's still a ways away from returning.
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