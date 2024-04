Hader (0-1) took the loss Sunday, yielding one run on two hits and no walks during one inning. He struck out two.

Hader took the mound in the ninth during a 3-3 tie but was unable to get through the inning unscathed. He surrendered back-to-back singles to Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto, with Soto's knock plating Torres after Torres stole second. Sunday's outing was Hader's first blemish of 2024 after giving up no hits and fanning five in his first two appearances (2.0 innings).