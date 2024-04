Hader allowed a run on one hit and a walk in one inning Sunday and earned a save over Texas.

After walking Adolis Garcia, Hader moved him up to second base with a wild pitch and eventually saw him score on a Justin Foscue single. Despite the struggles, Hader finished off the 3-1 win and earned his first save as an Astro. He's coughed up four runs over his last three innings, bumping his ERA up to 7.20 through five appearances.