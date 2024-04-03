Hader (0-2) blew the save and took the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on two hits in one inning.

Heading into the ninth with a 1-0 lead, Hader had Toronto down to its final out with the bases empty. However, Justin Turner drew a two-out walk before Davis Schneider launched a two-run homer, saddling Hader with a blown save en route to his second loss this season. The 29-year-old left-hander has allowed three runs on four hits and two walks through his first four innings this season, but while it's been a rough start to his tenure in Houston, Hader figures to have a firm grasp on the Astros' closing job after racking up 33 saves with a 1.28 ERA over 56.1 innings with the Padres last year.