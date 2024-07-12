Hader struck out two over a perfect ninth inning to pick up the save over the Marlins on Thursday.

Hader entered the contest with a three-run lead in the ninth and retired all three batters he faced, with two of them going down on strikes. It marked the veteran lefty's 17th save of the campaign in 18 attempts and he's now posted two strikeouts in back-to-back appearances. Hader also hasn't allowed any hits or runs over his last two outings after previously giving up a run in four of his last six.