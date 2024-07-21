Hader picked up the save over the Mariners on Saturday, allowing one walk over a scoreless ninth inning while striking out two.

Hader entered the contest with a two-run lead in the ninth and retired the first two batters before surrendering a walk to Jonatan Clase. The veteran reliever then made short work of Luke Raley for the third and final out, securing his 20th save of the campaign and his eighth in the month of July. Hader has also posted two strikeouts in four of his last five appearances while not allowing a hit over that stretch.