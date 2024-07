Hader struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Mariners.

Hader got through the middle of the Mariners' order on a tidy 11 pitches (seven strikes) to earn his 19th save of the campaign. This was his fourth straight scoreless outing, an improvement on a stretch in which he allowed a run in four of six appearances from June 25 to July 7. The closer is at a 3.77 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 68:12 K:BB through 43 innings this season.