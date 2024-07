Hader walked one and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Marlins.

Entering Tuesday, Hader had yielded a run in four of his last six appearances. He was able to avoid that fate in this contest, earning his 16th save of the year, nine of which he's collected since the start of June. His recent inconsistency has pushed his ERA up to 4.05 with a 1.05 WHIP and 63:12 K:BB through 40 innings, but he's still taken just one blown save this year.