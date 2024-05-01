Hader (1-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk with four strikeouts over two innings against the Guardians.

Hader surrendered a double to David Fry in the 10th inning that plated designated runner Josh Naylor as the go-ahead run. Still, Hader ended up with his first victory of the campaign following a Victor Caratini walk-off homer. After a bounce-back 2023 season, Hader looks to be back in his 2022 form when he posted a 5.22 ERA across 56 appearances, owning a 6.39 ERA across 12.2 innings this year.