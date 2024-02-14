Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Hader will be the team's closer this season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

There didn't seem to be much doubt after Hader signed a five-year, $95 million contract last month, but Espada made it official after speaking to both Hader and Ryan Pressly on Tuesday. Pressly could net the occasional save on days when Hader is unavailable, but clearly his fantasy outlook takes a major hit. Hader collected a 1.28 ERA and 85:30 K:BB over 56.1 innings while recording 33 saves for the Padres in 2023.