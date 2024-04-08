Verlander (shoulder) allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and a walk over three innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday.

It wasn't a pretty bottom line, although Verlander did strike out six batters and induced a solid 12 whiffs on his 65 pitches. The veteran right-hander averaged 93.5 mph with his four-seamer, which is nearly one full mph down from his average from last season. Verlander is expected to make one more rehab start later this week before rejoining the Astros' rotation as soon as April 17 versus Atlanta.