Verlander (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and is starting Friday against the Nationals.

Verlander missed the first few weeks of the season rehabbing from a shoulder issue but will make his 2024 debut Friday in Washington. According to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, manager Joe Espada said the Astros plan to limit the veteran right-hander to around 80-to-85 pitches, which would be a minor increase on the 77 pitches Verlander threw in his final rehab start.