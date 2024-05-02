Verlander pitched seven innings in a no-decision against the Guardians on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two.

Verlander allowed the leadoff man to reach in four of his seven innings of work, but managed to limit the damage to only two runs, both of which came across in the top of the fifth. The veteran right-hander struggled to get ahead in the count for much of the contest and has now issued at least three walks in back-to-back starts, though he's still held opposing teams to two or fewer runs in all three outings to open the campaign. Wednesday also marked Verlander's first start this season in which he's gone at least seven innings.