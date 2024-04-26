Verlander didn't factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over 4.1 scoreless innings against the Cubs.

Verlander couldn't complete five innings Thursday, getting pulled after 95 pitches. His inefficiency and lack of control led to four walks, but he kept each baserunner from reaching home plate. Through two starts Verlander owns a 1.74 ERA with 11 strikeouts across 10.1 innings. He's expected to make his next start Thursday against the Guardians.