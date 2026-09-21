Verlander (hamstring/hip) is scheduled to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday against the Pirates, Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 43-year-old made one start at the beginning of the season before landing on the IL due to a hamstring injury, and he then dealt with hip inflammation while going through his rehab program. Verlander hasn't made any rehab starts and is likely to have a limited workload Saturday. The future Hall of Famer announced in July that he is retiring after the 2026 season, and he'll return to an MLB mound Saturday to close the book on his 21-year career.