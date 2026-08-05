Tigers' Justin Verlander: Throws off front of mound

Verlander (hamstring/hip) threw off the front of the bullpen mound Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Verlander has yet to log a true bullpen session since suffering a setback during his last mound session June 17, but Wednesday's round of throwing still marks progress from playing catch. It's unclear how far he is from getting back to throwing traditional bullpen sessions, but he'll likely have to do so within the next couple of weeks to have a chance to build up his workload and make a few more starts in what will be his final season in Major League Baseball.