Verlander (2-1) earned the win after he pitched seven scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters in Sunday's 9-3 victory over the Tigers.

Verlander was back to regular sharp self Sunday, limiting Detroit to just four baserunners while recording a season-high eight punchouts. The 41-year-old was coming off of allowing seven runs over five innings against the Yankees on Tuesday, rebounding with his third quality start over five outings in 2024. Verlander now owns a 3.38 ERA with 23 strikeouts over 29.1 innings this season and his next projected start is set to come Friday at home versus the Brewers.