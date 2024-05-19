Verlander (2-2) took the loss against Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters over 4.2 innings.

Verlander made it through four innings without giving up a run, but things fell apart for him in the fifth. In that frame, he put the first three batters on base via a single and two walks before allowing his first run on a sacrifice fly. Verlander got another out to nearly escape the jam without further damage, but William Contreras sent him to the showers with a three-run blast to center field. Verlander was coming off his best start of the season with seven scoreless innings against Detroit his last time out, though that was preceded by a seven-run, five-inning blowup against the Yankees his previous trip to the mound. He'll try to get back on the right track in his next appearance, which is tentatively lined up to take place in Oakland.