Verlander did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out nine.

Verlander got off to a great start, hurling 1-2-3 innings in three of the first four frames before surrendering a solo homer to Dominic Canzone in the fifth. The veteran right-hander would only allow a walk from that point on and managed to go seven innings for the third time in his last six starts. Verlander also matched his season high with nine strikeouts, which he had just recorded in his previous start against the Athletics.