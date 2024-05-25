Verlander (3-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits and struck out nine without walking a batter, earning the win Friday over the Athletics.

Verlander has alternated quality starts with shorter outings over his seven starts this season, and this was one of his good ones. The nine strikeouts were a season high, and it was just the second time he hasn't walked a batter this year. The 41-year-old is at a 3.60 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB through 40 innings. Verlander is projected to make his next start at Seattle.