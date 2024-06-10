Verlander did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Angels, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings.

Verlander had another pedestrian outing against one of the weaker lineups in baseball. The positives were that he didn't allow a home run or walk a batter, though he did give up seven hits for a second straight start and isn't missing many bats, evidenced by his 2.9 swinging strike percentage Sunday. Verlander has just seven strikeouts over his last 10 innings, and this is after coming off of back-to-back nine strikeout performances to end May. The 41-year-old will take a 3.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB (57 innings) into his next start against the Tigers over the weekend.