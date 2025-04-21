Verlander allowed one run on two hits and two walks in six innings Sunday in a no decision against the Angels. He struck out six.

Verlander's lone run allowed was a fifth-inning solo blast against Zach Neto to knot the game at one. Verlander exited in line for the win after tossing 98 pitches but was left hanging after the Angels put up three runs in the ninth to walk it off. The 42-year-old put together a much-needed quality start after being tagged for 13 runs (12 earned) in his last 13.2 innings. Verlander will be in search of his first win this season in a home start versus the Rangers over the weekend.