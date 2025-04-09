Verlander didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Reds after allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.

The veteran right-hander did tally his most strikeouts in a start since May of last season, but he ran into trouble after tossing two scoreless frames to open the game. A TJ Friedl double plated one run, an Elly De La Cruz double brought in two more and a Gavin Lux two-run single completed a five-run third inning for the Reds. Due to a Willy Adames fielding error earlier in the frame, an unearned run was given to Verlander after the righty was pulled in the sixth. With a scheduled matchup in Philadelphia on tap for early next week, Verlander will be tough to trust from a fantasy perspective for that one.