Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Verlander (neck) could pitch either Wednesday or Thursday against the White Sox in Houston, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Manager Joe Espada suggested earlier in the day that Verlander could rejoin the rotation for the Chicago series, and Brown's comments help further narrow down a potential return date for the 41-year-old righty. Verlander was unable to make his scheduled start Saturday versus the Tigers after experiencing neck discomfort during his bullpen session Wednesday, prompting the Astros to push both Spencer Arrighetti and Ronel Blanco ahead in the pitching schedule. The extra rest appears to have done Verlander some good, as he was able to play catch prior to Sunday's series finale with Detroit. He'll likely try to throw another bullpen session Monday or Tuesday before the Astros lock him for a start against the White Sox.