Verlander (neck) played catch Sunday and manager Joe Espada left the door open for Verlander to return to Houston's rotation this week against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like Verlander is already feeling better after he was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday due to neck discomfort. If he responds well in the coming days, the three-time Cy Young winner could return for a prime matchup in Chicago, though Espada said it's still up in the air. Ronel Blanco will get the start Sunday against Detroit after Spencer Arrighetti was lit up for seven runs in place of Verlander in the second game of the series.