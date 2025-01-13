Verlander said Monday that he began throwing much earlier than usual this offseason and is already touching 92 mph, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Verlander averaged 93.5 mph with his four-seamer in 2024, but at this stage of the offseason the hurler is viewing 92 mph as an encouraging sign. The righty also said he's addressed the shoulder and back issues that limited him to just 90.1 innings this past season, although it's not clear exactly what that entails. Verlander inked a one-year, $15 million contract with the Giants last week and will be looking to bounce back in 2025 in what will be his age-42 season.