Verlander was scratched from his start Saturday versus the Tigers due to neck discomfort, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Verlander was geared up to face his former team Saturday, but he'll now likely have to have his turn in the rotation skipped completely as a result of the neck issue. With Sunday's scheduled starter Spencer Arrighetti now pushed up to toe the rubber Saturday, Houston will likely have to look to an option off their major-league roster to fill in for the series finale. Left-hander Eric Lauer is with Triple-A Sugar Land and he could be an option to be called up Sunday. In the meantime, it's unclear if Verlander's injury will require a stint on the injured list or not, but the 41-year-old's next opportunity to return to the mound will be next weekend in Baltimore at the soonest.