Verlander did not factor into the decision in Monday's 2-1 win over the Cardinals, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Verlander got into immediate trouble, allowing solo home runs to Alec Burleson and Nolan Gorman in the first inning. He labored through the next four, surrendering a total of eight hard-hit balls, including another homer by Gorman, and leaving with a 4-2 deficit. Verlander was coming off back-to-back nine strikeout efforts, but he has now failed to reach six innings in four of his nine starts this season. In those nine games, Verlander has posted a 3.63 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB and tentatively lines up for a road matchup against the Angels on Sunday.