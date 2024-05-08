Verlander (1-1) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up seven runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over five innings as the Astros were routed 10-3 by the Yankees. He struck out two.

The 41-year-old right-hander looked his age, managing only six swinging strikes among his 97 pitches as he got tagged for his most earned runs in a start since July 2, 2017 against Cleveland. Verlander has served up five homers in four starts and 22.1 innings, which isn't unusual for him, but he's beginning to have trouble keeping traffic off the basepaths ahead of the long balls -- he's walked at least three batters in three straight starts. He'll take a 4.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the A's.