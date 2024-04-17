Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Verlander (shoulder) will make his season debut Friday against the Nationals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander got through a bullpen session Tuesday with no issues, clearing the way for his season debut following a rehab from right shoulder inflammation. The 41-year-old went four innings and threw 77 pitches in his last rehab start, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and one walk in the process. Verlander would figure to be able to handle around 90 pitches Friday, although it's unclear whether the Astros have a specific pitch count in mind.