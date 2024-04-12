Verlander (shoulder) will make his second rehab start Saturday for Double-A Corpus Christi, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander made his first rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on April 7. He was able to go three innings and he struck out six batters, but he also allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and a walk. Stat line aside, the important thing to monitor for Verlander and the Astros will be how his shoulder holds up in his second rehab assignment since being placed on the 15-day IL on March 28.