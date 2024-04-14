Manager Joe Espada said Sunday that Verlander (shoulder) could return from the 15-day injured list to make his season debut Friday against the Nationals, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Espada noted that he has yet to check in with Verlander since the veteran right-hander made his second minor-league rehab start Saturday with Double-A Corpus Christi. He covered four innings and tossed 77 pitches in that outing while allowing five earned runs on seven hits and one walk, but as long as Verlander informs the Houston coaching staff that he's feeling fine physically, the 41-year-old should get the green light to make his next start with the big club. Verlander hasn't pitched particularly well in his two rehab starts while allowing 11 earned runs, but the Astros may not want to delay his return any longer given their early season rotation issues.