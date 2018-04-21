Astros' Ken Giles: Throws low-leverage inning Friday

Giles (back) pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.

It was good to see a Giles sighting, even if it was in low-leverage, mop-up duty. He had been declared unavailable Thursday due to a back issue that cropped up during the week, but it appears a stint on the disabled list will be avoided. His outing Friday was the first time on a mound in a game in seven days. There's still the issue of whether he's the team's closer, even if part of the mix with Chris Devenski and Brad Peacock.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories