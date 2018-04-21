Astros' Ken Giles: Throws low-leverage inning Friday

Giles (back) pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.

It was good to see a Giles sighting, even if it was in low-leverage, mop-up duty. He had been declared unavailable Thursday due to a back issue that cropped up during the week, but it appears a stint on the disabled list will be avoided. His outing Friday was the first time on a mound in a game in seven days. There's still the issue of whether he's the team's closer, even if part of the mix with Chris Devenski and Brad Peacock.