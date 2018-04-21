Astros' Ken Giles: Throws low-leverage inning Friday
Giles (back) pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.
It was good to see a Giles sighting, even if it was in low-leverage, mop-up duty. He had been declared unavailable Thursday due to a back issue that cropped up during the week, but it appears a stint on the disabled list will be avoided. His outing Friday was the first time on a mound in a game in seven days. There's still the issue of whether he's the team's closer, even if part of the mix with Chris Devenski and Brad Peacock.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...