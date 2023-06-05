The Astros transferred Garcia (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The transaction is merely a procedural move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Grae Kessinger, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of Monday's game in Toronto. Garcia will miss the remainder of the 2023 season and likely a large portion of the 2024 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow May 19.