Maldonado was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Angels with an illness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado was originally set to work behind the plate, but he'll instead receive a day off since he's under the weather. According to McTaggart, the veteran backstop is expected to rejoin the lineup Monday versus the Rangers. Christian Vazquez will work behind the plate Sunday.
