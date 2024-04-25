Maldonado is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Maldonado finds himself on the bench for a second straight day, ending a stretch of eight consecutive contests in which he and Korey Lee alternated turns behind the dish. With the White Sox sitting on a 3-21 record and the 37-year-old Maldonado having recorded just two hits in 42 at-bats on the season, it's possible that the organization will begin to start phasing him out to open up more opportunities for the 25-year-old Lee.