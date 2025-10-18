Maldonado announced his retirement from baseball via his personal Instagram account Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Maldonado first saw major-league action in 2011 with Milwaukee and proceeded to play the next 15 years in the big leagues with the Angels, Astros, Cubs, Royals, White Sox and Padres. He won a Gold Glove in 2017 with the Angels and played a key role with the Astros during their World Series run in 2022. Maldonado will hang up his cleats and end his career with a .203/.277/.343 slash line with 119 home runs and 384 RBI across 1,231 regular-season games in the majors.