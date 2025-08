The Padres released Maldonado on Wednesday.

Maldonado still leads the Padres in starts at catcher this season with 56, but the club acquired Freddy Fermin at the trade deadline and elected to keep Elias Diaz around over Maldonado as the backup. The soon-to-be 39-year-old has slashed only .163/.211/.280 since the start of last season and might have trouble finding work in a new organization.