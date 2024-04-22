Maldonado is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Maldonado and Korey Lee have now alternated turns behind the dish over the past six games, with both backstops drawing three starts apiece. With the White Sox sitting at 3-18 on the season and already shaping up as non-contenders, the 37-year-old Maldonado could become less of a priority as the campaign rolls along and the organization aims to get more of an evaluation of the 25-year-old Lee.