Maldonado isn't in the White Sox's lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Maldonado went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts during Game 1, lowering his batting average down to .061. He'll be replaced behind the dish by Korey Lee, who will bat eighth.
