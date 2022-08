Maldonado went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Guardians.

Despite Houston's acquisition of Christian Vazquez, Maldonado has been in the lineup for three of the last four games. He's been productive in that span, driving in four, scoring three runs and recording a home run and double. Even so, Maldonado is hitting only .184/.245/.360 across 276 plate appearances for the season, and he's likely to lose playing time in the near future.