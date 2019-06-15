Straw entered Friday's game after Jake Marisnick departed with a left knee injury. He walked in his lone plate appearance and scored a run.

Marisnick sustained the injury on a groundout to end the fifth inning and was pulled before he could trot out to center field for the sixth. The Astros are describing the injury as left knee discomfort. If the injury lingers, Straw is the likely candidate to get starts in center field with George Springer (hamstring) sidelined on the injured list.