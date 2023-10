Straw went 2-for-3 with a steal and a walk in Saturday's 8-0 loss to the Tigers.

Straw reached base three times in the contest but was left stranded on each occasion as the Guardians got shut out on the road. The center fielder has now recorded two hits in four consecutive games, though he's surprisingly failed to score or drive in a run over that stretch. He also swiped a bag for the second straight game to give him 20 stolen bases for the season, with 10 of those coming in September.