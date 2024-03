Straw has been placed on waivers by the Guardians, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Straw will undoubtedly clear waivers given that he's still owed about $20 million, but he has options remaining and it sounds like he could be left off the Opening Day roster. If that's the case, the Guardians would appear ready to roll with a combination of Estevan Florial, Ramon Laureano and Tyler Freeman in center field.