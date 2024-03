Straw (illness) is starting in center field and batting second in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Reds.

The 29-year-old has been battling a viral infection for nearly two weeks, but he'll return to game action Sunday. Straw had a .238/.301/.297 slash line with 20 steals in 147 games last season and remains the favorite to start in center field Opening Day, but Estevan Florial is also pushing for the job.