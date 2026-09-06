Straw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Straw will take a seat for the series finale, but he may have at least pushed his way into a timeshare in the outfield with Jesus Sanchez. The Blue Jays kept Sanchez on the bench for all but one of the previous seven games, while Straw was included in the lineup for each of the other six games. Straw is slashing .241/.309/.366 since the All-Star break, and while his .675 OPS during that span trails Sanchez's .693 mark, Straw makes up for that difference by providing superior defensive and baserunning value.