Blue Jays' Myles Straw: Shows off versatility Thursday

Straw went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Rays.

The veteran speedster got the start in center field but wound up playing all three outfield spots over the course of the afternoon as the Blue Jays went to their bench frequently in a 3-1 win. Straw has seen his playing time pick up of late, but over his last 10 games he's batting just .136 (3-for-33) with two runs and two steals. If Toronto ends up as a seller at the trade deadline, however, he could wind up as the team's top option in center field down the stretch with Daulton Varsho a likely candidate to be moved.