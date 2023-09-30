Straw went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.

Straw is showing some life at the plate with three straight multi-hit efforts. Before this burst, he'd gone just 6-for-46 (.130) over his first 18 games in September. The center fielder has maintained decent speed with 19 steals in 25 attempts this season, but his paltry .235/.297/.294 slash line with one home run, 29 RBI and 52 runs scored has left plenty to be desired. Despite the poor numbers, he's played in 146 contests.